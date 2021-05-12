ST. MARYS — The number one seed St. Marys boys tennis team beat the number four Elk County Catholic team by a 3-2 final Wednesday that sends St. Marys to the District 9 Class AA boys team tennis district finals.
In singles action, St. Marys netter Dylan Aiello defeated ECC’s Anthony Messineo 6-0, 6-1 and Ryan Hojencin beat Cole Piccirillo 6-0, 6-0. ECC’s Jack Bauer beat St. Marys’ John Chamberlin 2-6, 4-1 due to retirement.
In doubles action, Nate Eckert and Liam Brem needed three sets to defeat the ECC duo of Cameron Klebacha and Zachary Eckert 2-6, 6-1 and 7-5. ECC’s Julian Funaki and Owen Daghir defeated the St. Marys duo of Dominic Aiello and Luke Anderson 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, 1-0 (10-7).
With the win, St. Marys will now play the number two seed Punxsutawney today at 3:30 p.m. at DuBois Area High School.
ST. MARYS 3,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Dylan Aiello (SM) def. Anthony Messineo (ECC) 6-0, 6-1.
2. Ryan Hojencin (SM) def. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) 6-0, 6-0.
3. Jack Bauer (ECC) def. John Chamberlin (SM) 2-6, 4-1 retired.
Doubles
1. Nate Eckert/Liam Brem (SM) def. Cameron Klebacha/Zachary Eckert (ECC) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.
2. Julian Funaki/Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Dominic Aiello/Luke Anderson (SMA) 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, 1-0 (10-7).
In other regular season tennis action:
Brockway 5,
Clearfield 2
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys netters dispatched of Clearfield by a 5-2 final on Wednesday.
Brockway took three of the four matches in singles action while also taking the first two doubles games before Clearfield scored a forfeit doubles win for the third matchup.
Lewis Painter defeated Ethan Evilsizor 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, with Jared Marchiori taking down Ryan Norman 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Clearfield’s Seth Visnofsky did beat Brockway netter John Knox 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 for the lone Clearfield win on the actual court. The No. 4 matchup saw Joe Hertel defeat Will Brickley 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles action, Painter and Marchiori handled Norman and Evilsizor 8-1 while Knox and Hertel dispatched Visnofsky and Brickley 8-3.
BROCKWAY 5,
CLEARFIELD 2
Singles
1. Lewis Painter (B) def. Ethan Evilsizor 6-1, 6-1.
2. Jared Marchiori (B) def. Ryan Norman 6-1, 6-2.
3. Seth Visnofsky (C) def. John Knox 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Painter/Marchiori (B) def. Norman/Evilsizor 8-1.
2. Knox/Hertel (B) def. Visnofsky/Brickley 8-3.
3. Clearfield wins by forfeit.