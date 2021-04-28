PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys duo of Christian Coudriet and Alex Vollmer combined to throw a six-hit shutout Wednesday as the Flying Dutchmen knocked off Punxsutawney, 5-0, at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field.
Coudriet tossed 6 1/2 strong innings to get the win and only came out when hitting the 100-pitch limit.
He allowed five hits while striking out eight and walking four. Vollmer came on in relief and needed just nine pitches to get the final out, giving up a hit in the processs.
St. Marys got all the offense Coudriet needed with a four-run top of the second.
Garret Bauer and Logan Bauer hit back-to-back doubles to open the inning to produce the first run.
Kaden Snelick then reached on a dropped third strike on a passed ball to put runners on the corners before Connor Bullers blasted a three-run home run to left to make it 4-0.
St. Marys tacked on an insurance run in the third when Connor Bressler led off the inning with a single and later scored on a single by Garret Bauer to set the eventual final score at 5-0.
Garret Bauer finished the day 2-for-3 with the double and RBI. Logan Mosier also had two hits for the Dutchmen.
Isaac London was 3-for-4 with a double for Punxsy but also suffered the loss on the mound.
St. Marys (4-5) hosts Elk County Catholic on Friday.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Innings
St. Marys 041 000 0 — 5
Punxsy 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys—5
Christian Coudriet 4000, Connor Bressler 4110, Conner Straub 4000, Garret Bauer 4121, Logan Bauer 2111, Kaden Snelick 2100, Alex Vollmer 1000, Connor Bullers 3113, Mitchell Reiter 2010, Logan Mosier 3020. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Punxsy—0
Isaac London 4030, Josh Tyger 3000, Dakota Long 3010, Zach Dinger 1000, Carter Savage 1000, Ashton Stonbraker 2000, Jake Sikora 2010, Kameron Falgout 1000, Zeke Bennett 3000, Peyton Hetrick 2000, Justin Miller 2010, Garham Lott 0000. Totals: 24-0-6-0.
Errors: SMA 0, Punxsy 0. LOB: SMA 5, Punxsy 8. DP: SMA 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: G. Bauer, L. Bauer; Lonfon, Sikora. HR: Bullers. HBP: Stonbraker (by Coudriet). SB: Snelick; Hetrick.
Pitching
SMA: Christian Coudriet-6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Alex Vollmer-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB,, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Isaac London-5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Josh Tyger-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Coudriet. Losing pitcher: London.
In other high school baseball action Wednesday:
Kane 1,
ECC 0,
suspended in 2nd
KANE — Elk County Catholic and kane made it into the top of the second inning Wednesday before Mother Nature halted things.
Kane was leading 1-0 at the time on the strength of an Andrew Jekielek RBI single in the bottom of the first.
The suspended game will be resumed at a later date and be picked up with ECC batting in the top of the second.