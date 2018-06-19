St. MARYS 19, BROOKVILLE 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. MARYS;480;7;—;19
Brookville;000;0;—;0
St. Marys—19
Sydney Alexander cf-rf 3011, Lydia Anderson ph-lf 1110, Izzy Catalone rf 3123, Rylie Nicklas ph-lf 2100, Kara Hanslovan ss 3332, Emily Mourer 1b 4200, Shannon Kaiser p 4333, Rosa DePrater lf-cf 1200, Mya Pisner 1110, Gianna Surra c 3221, Lucy Klawuhn 2b 4233, Lily Bouch 3b 2010, Jayssa Snelick 2111. Totals: 33-19-17-14.
Brookville—0
Jordan Daisley cf 2000, Audrey Sorek 2b 2000, Kerstyn Davie ss 2010, Emma Kimmel c 2000, Bethany Hack 1b 2000, Harley Geer rf 1000, Zoie Potts lf 0000, Natalie Haney ph 0000, Aubree Eble 3b 0000, Mara Bowser p 12000. Totals: 12-0-1-0.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Brookville 7. LOB: St. Marys 7, Brookville 2. DP: St. Marys 1, Brookville 0. SB: Nicklas, Kaiser (2), Surra.
Pitching
St. Marys: Shannon Kaiser-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HPB.
Brookville: Mara Bowser-4 IP, 17 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kaiser. Losing pitcher: Bowser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.