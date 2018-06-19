Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.