KANE — The St. Marys cross country teams made the trip to Kane Tuesday afternoon and earned a hard-fought split against Bradford with the hosts not having enough runners to score in either the boys or girls race.
The St. Marys girls pulled out a slim one-point 27-28 victory, while the Owls edged the Flying Dutchmen, 26-29.
Both schools placed five runners in the Top 10 overall in the girls race, with the Lady Dutch squeaking out a win based on its order of finish.
Bradford’s Kori Dixson took home the win with a time of 19:26, but the Lady Dutch duo of Samantha Hayes (19:45) and Brianna Grotzinger (19:49) each ran personal bests to finish second and third, respectively.
Bradford’s Hannah Lary and Catelyn Taylor crossed next in fourth and fifth, while St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson (21:42) was sixth and Maddie Blythe (22:18) seventh.
Lady Owl Aubrie Cruise was eighth, with the teams being tied at 18 points each at that point. Izzy Catalone secured the win for the Lady Dutch as she crossed the finish line next in ninth (23:32), 13 seconds ahead of Bradford’s Abby Schleicher.
Kane had just one girl (Emily Dinger) compete on the day.
In the boys’ event, Bradford placed three runners in the Top 5 overall with those high finishes being the difference in head-to-head matchup with St. Marys.
Owl Ryan Cottillion edged teammate Ian Pilon by a second (17:13-17:14) for the overall victory, with Kane’s Jack Bell (17:47) finishing third. Dutchmen Wyatt Foster (18:02) was fourth, while Bradford’s Aidan Wright was fifth.
Dutchmen Augustus Secco (18:26) and Taylor Belsole (18:36) crossed in sixth and seventh, respectively, while Aaron Frey (18:39) was ninth and Jacob Schauer (19:04) tenth.
“For the third straight meet, it was a great day of running with several PRs and SBs,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “This was a great measure for Saint Marys and Bradford, as both schools will compete for the district title next month.”
The teams split the junior high meet, with St. Marys girls winning 24-31 and Bradford boys 17-40.
Bradford’s Brayden Frayer was the overall winner with a time of 10:16, while St. Marys’ Lucia Hayes (11:59) was the girls winner. Dutchmen Brayden Mosier was fourth in the boys race.