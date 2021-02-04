JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the first half Thursday to build a 22-10 halftime lead against Johnsonburg, then held its ground in the second half in a 39-32 victory against the host Ramettes.
The Lady Dutch held Johnsonburg to just two points on a pair of free throws in the first quarter as they led 10-2 after eight minutes. The Ramettes got their offense going in the second quarter, but a 12-8 advantage by St. Marys made it a 12-point game at the break.
Johnsonburg actually won the second half, 22-17, but the 12-point halftime lead the Lady Dutch built proved too much to overcome.
St. Marys (4-1) got a balanced offensive effort as eight different players scored, with none reaching double figures. Kyla Johnson led the way with nine points on a three 3-pointers. Samantha Hayes and Isabelle Caskey each had seven.
Annasophia Stauffer led the Ramettes with a game-high 12 points. Tess Kocjancic added eight and Kaci Stelene six.
St. Marys plays at Cameron County on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 39,
JOHNSONBURG 32
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 12 12 5 — 39
J’burg 2 8 8 14 — 32
St. Marys—39
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 3 0-0 9, Maura Caskey 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 3 1-2 7, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 1 0-0 3, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Caskey 3 1-2 7, Emma Gavazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-4 39.
Johnsonburg—32
Ella Lindberg 1 0-0 2, Tess Kocjancic 3 2-3 8, Annasophia Stauffer 5 1-2 12, Kaci Stelene 1 4-6 6, Julia Jones 1 0-2 2, Alaina Sherry 0 0-0 0, Abby King 0 0-0 0, Cadence Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0. Carmellia Pratt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-13 32.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Lindemuth, Johnson 3, Snelick), J’burg 1 (Stauffer).
Wednesday
Brockway 51,
Sheffield 28
SHEFFIELD — The Brockway girls basketball used a strong start coupled with big nights from Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood to run past host Sheffield, 51-28, Wednesday night.
The Lady Rovers jumped out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter before strugglinh from the floor in the middle two quarters. However, they finished strong (17-8 in the fourth) to come away with the 23-point victory.
Buttery and Wood both recorded double-doubles in the win. Buttery scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five steals. Wood had 14 points and 10 assists while adding five steals.
Teammate Nikki Baker added nine points and seven rebounds, while Madelyn Schmader chipped in two points and nine boards to help the Lady Rovers win their fourth straight game after an 0-2 start.
Brockway (4-2) hosts Moniteau Saturday, with the junior varsity game starting at noon.
BROCKWAY 51,
SHEFFIELD 28
Score by Quarters
Brockway 18 8 8 17 — 51
Sheffield 5 9 6 8 — 28
Brockway—51
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 4 1-2 9, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 4 4-6 14, Selena Buttery 10 3-6 24, Morgan Carnahan 1 0-0 2, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 51.
Sheffield—28
Schmader 0 0-1 0, Roell 0 1-2 1, Lauffenburger 1 3-6 5, Sheldon 3 5-8 12, Foster 3 0-0 6, McGlaughlin 0 0-2 0, Dunham 1 1-4 4. Totals: 8 10-23 28.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Wood 2, Buttery), Sheffield: 2 (Sheldon, Dunham).
Cambridge
Springs 55,
DuBois Central
Catholic 21
DuBOIS — Cambridge Springs jumped out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter Wednesday night against DuBois Central Catholic and never looked back in a 55-21 victory against the Lady Cardinals at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Maddie Yanch scored eight of her game-high 19 points in that first quarter and Cambridge Springs seized control from the get-go and never let DCC back into the game.
Kayley Risser led DCC with eight points, while Paris Farley and Rose Whipple each had five.
The Lady Cardinals travel to Sheffield Friday night.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 55,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21
Score by Quarter
C. Springs 23 12 12 8 — 55
DCC 7 4 4 6 — 21
Cambridge Springs—55
Mad. Yanc 9 1-2 19, Wheeler 7 1-3 17, Mac. Yanc 5 0-2 10, Rauscher 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, Kline 0 0-0 0, Beck 0 0-0 0, York 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 2-7 55.
DuBois Central Catholic—21
Paris Farley 2 0-0 5, Faith Jacob 0 0-0 0, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Kayley Risser 3 2-4 8, Sophia Ginther 0 0-2 0, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 5, JoAnne Case 0 1-2 1, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-8 21.
Three-pointers: CS 1 (Miler), DCC 2 (Farley, Whipple).