MINOR LEAGUE
ST. MARYS 11,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville;000;10;-;1
St. Marys;313;13;-;11
Game-ending run scored with no outs in bottom of the fifth inning
Brookville - 1
Sam Krug lf-2b-p 3000, Kolton Griffin ss 3110, Easton Belfiore 3b 2010, Ladd Blake 1b 1000, Will Shofestall p-2b 1011, Gavin Hannah rf 1000, Hunter Means rf 0000, Luke Burton p-1b 2000, Sergio Sotillo 2b 2000, Dante Morey lf 0000, Hunter Whitlatch cf 1000, Landen Marrara cf 1000, Owen Fleming c 2010. Totals: 20-1-4-1.
St. Marys - 11
Wil Wortman c-ss-p 3000, Ben Reynolds cf-c 4112, Lance O’NeilL 2b 4221, Ryan Shaffer ss-3b-ss 3100, Ben Paul p-3b 3222, Cayden Vogt 1b 3110, Carlie Geci rf 1010, Cameron Coudriet pr-rf 1000, Jayce Walters rf 1111, Frankie Smith lf-cf 2210, Joey Lease cf 1010, Mason Nicklas 3b 2023, Louie Nedzinski lf 1111. Totals: 28-11-13-10.
Errors: Brookville 3, St. Marys 0. LOB: St. Marys 6, Brookville 4. 2B: Griffin; O’Neil, Nicklas 2. HR: Reynolds, Paul. HBP: Wortman (by Krug).
Pitching
Brookville: Burton 2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Shofestall 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Krug 0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Paul 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Wortman 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Paul. Losing pitcher: Burton.