LEWISBURG — With all but one of the seven St. Marys athletes competing at the 2019 PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday at Bucknell University making their first appearance at the venue, the only goal head coach Mark DeMuro had for his team was to gain valuable experience on the state’s biggest stage.
The girls 200 medley relay team of Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Sami Geci and Lucy Anthony, diver Carissa Vavala, and boys 50 freestyler Kevin Kuhar all made their debut at PIAAs, while Nathan McAnany made a return trip in the 100, and DeMuro was pleased with their performances.
The 200 medley relay team was seeded 32nd coming into the event with a time of 1:59.77 and placed 32nd after swimming a 2:03.37.
“I think they did very well,” DeMuro said. “It was their first time here and they were a little nervous. But I think they did well. I was happy. This was just about the experience for them. I would have liked to have been around our seed time, but it’s slow today. The majority of people are not meeting their seed time.
“Our two boys did better than their seed times, so I’m kind of happy about that.”
Kuhar came in seeded 23rd after swimming a 22.56 at districts and placed 22nd with a time of 22.48.
“There’s three things, the start, the turn and the finish,” DeMuro said. “In between, anything can happen. But he did well for his first time here.”
McAnany was seeded 30th in the 100 fly with a 55.01 and moved up to 24th, bettering his time by .26 second, which was the seventh-best time improvement in the field of 32. McAnany was 25th in the fly at PIAAs last season with a 55.12.
Vavala got off to a solid start in the preliminary diving round, scoring 144.35 points to position her in 12th place, which made the cut for the semifinal round.
But Vsvala was unable to keep up with her strong start and ended up 18th, missing the cut for the 16-person finals by 11 points.
The Flying Dutch have two swimmers in two events today.
Bauer is back in action in the 100 breaststroke, while Jacob Koss swims the boys version of the same event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.