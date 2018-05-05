ST. MARYS — District Judge Mark Jacob, of St. Marys presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Leanne Marie Schloder, 47, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one summary traffic charge. Three charges of DUI were withdrawn. Bail is set at $2,000, unsecured. Charges were filed April 2.
- Heather Lynn McClain, 42, St. Marys, is charged by state police with retail theft. Bail is set $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 2.
- Austin Michael Wolfel, 20, St. Marys, is charged by state police with aggravated assault and assault. One charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Jan. 16
- Heather Lynn Hulton, 30, Ridgway, is charged by state police with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, straight. Charges were filed March 27.
- Darelle Jamall Close, 31, Weedville, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 15.
- Logan Douglas Schloder, 25, St. Marys, is charged by state police with retail theft, false reports to falsely incriminate another, and false id to law enforcement. Bail is set at $10,000, straight. Charges were filed March 26.
- In a separate case, Schloder is charged by St. Marys police with two counts of retail theft. Bail is set at $5,000, straight. Charges were filed Feb. 2.
- Shawn Patrick Shankle, 23, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic charge. Bail is set at $3,000, straight. Charges were filed March 29.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 25, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy. Bail is set at $7,500, straight. Charges were filed April 5.
- Emily Swanson, 35, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with assault and harassment. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 9.
- Tricia Joshnick, 29, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with retail theft. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 8.
- Jennifer Diane Shaw, 38, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with theft by unlawful taking. Bail is set at $1,000, straight. The charge was filed March 7.
- David Scott Pekrol, 57, Johnsonburg, is charged by St. Marys police with DUI and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 6.
- Thomas Arthur Ford, 65, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with retail theft. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. The charge was filed Feb. 2.
- Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, 19, Johnsonburg, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 7.
- Justin Michael Austin, 29, Emporium, is charged by St. Marys police with three counts of robbery, five counts of unlawful restraint, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of assault, and defiant trespass. Bail is set at $75,000, unsecured. Charges were filed April 5.
- Amanda Rose Aiello, 24, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000, straight. Charges were filed March 6.
- Joseph Brian Guido, 20, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic charge. Another summary traffic charge was withdrawn. Bail is set at $2,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 12.
- Kyle A. Glatt, 21, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with DUI and four summary traffic charges. Four DUI charges were withdrawn. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 5.
- Jacob Allen Meyer, 20, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,500, unsecured. The charge was filed Feb. 26.
- Thomas Allen Barr, 61, Weedville, is charged by state police with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and three summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 19.
- Travis Joseph Weisner, 18, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing a police officer, and purchase of alcohol by a minor. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 9.
- William John Dowd, 41, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000, straight. Charges were filed March 7.
- Cody Ray Baker, 24, Kersey, is charged by St. Marys police with aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 12.
- Roberta Jean Benninger, 58, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $3,500, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 15.
- In another case, Benninger is charged by St. Marys police with terroristic threats, retaliation against a witness, and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 16.
- Krista Rae Kentoski, 21, Penfield, is charged by St. Marys police with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 23.
- Raechel Dawn Maletto, 33, St. Marys, is charged by the Office of the Inspector General with fraud of assistance/food stamps. Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 27.
- Alan Francis Fox, 50, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with stalking, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 12.
- Richard Allen Rees, 48, St. Marys, is charged by state police with DUI and two summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured. Charges were filed Jan. 25.
- Shawn Paul Zimmerman, 56, S. Williamsport, is charged by state police with DUI and three summary traffic charges. Three DUI charges were withdrawn. Bail is set at $2,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 13.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was found to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Floyd Carey Jr., 36, Rockton, is charged by state police with weapons of mass destruction, two counts of stalking, three counts of contempt of violation of an order or agreement, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, two counts of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and disrupt meeting. Bail is set at $300,000, straight. Charges were filed April 2.
- Clifford Lamonte Green, 23, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with failure to verify address and be photographed and failure to register with state police. Bail is set at $15,000, straight. Charges were filed April 18.
