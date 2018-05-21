ST. MARYS — District Judge Mark Jacob, of St. Marys, presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rachelle Lee Vasbinder, 22, Ridgway, is charged by the Elk County District Attorney’s office with conspiracy, three counts possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000, straight. Charges were filed Feb. 28.
- Donna Jean Oswalt, 42, Johnsonburg, is charged by state police with retail theft and defiant trespass. Bail is set at $5,000, straight. Charges were filed Feb. 5.
- In a separate case, Oswalt is charged by state police with retail theft and defiant trespass. Bail is set at $5,000, striaght. Charges were filed Feb. 8.
- Kyle James Auman, 18, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of drug paraphernalia. He had three counts of corruption of minors and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use withdrawn. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 5.
- Donna Marrie Harris, 37, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $3,500, unsecured. The charge was filed March 28.
- Susan Lynn Antonuccio, 34, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkennness. Bail is set at $7,500, unsecured. Charges were filed April 25.
- In a separate case, Antonuccio is charged by St. Marys police with retail theft. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured. The charge was filed March 7.
- Taylor Joseph Dippold, 18, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge. A charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use was withdrawn. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured. The charge was filed March 29.
- Andrew Joseph Atwell, 18, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of drug paraphernlia. A charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use was withdrawn. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 29.
- Gary John Defrain Jr., 24, Byrnedale, is charged by state police with false reports, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, and two summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed March 19.
- April Lynn Siple, 47, Ridgway, is charged by state police with retail theft. Bail is set at $2,000, unsecured. The charge was filed March 9.
- Ryan Robert Roidt Jr., 26, St. Marys, is charged by St. Marys police with strangulation, assault, and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000, straight. Charges were filed April 24.
- Chelsea Ann Micale, 30, St. Marys, is charged by state police with retail theft and defiant trespass. Bail is set at $3,000, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 26.
- Jerome Michael Dussia Jr., 31, Ridgway, is charged by St. Marys police with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $15,000, unsecured. Charges were filed April 3.
- Kyle Wayne Pichler, 22, Kersey, is charged by state police with hindering apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, and five summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $7,500, unsecured. Charges were filed March 19.
- Justin Daniel Smith, 27, St. Marys, is charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, including DUI with the highest rate of alcohol (0.16+ percent), and three summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured. Charges were filed Feb. 13.
