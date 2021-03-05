EMPORIUM — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a big second-quarter run Friday night to upend Cameron County, 51-45, to end its regular season with a victory.
The host Lady Red Raiders got off to a strong starts and led 12-10 after the opening eight minutes, but the Lady Dutch seized control in the second and outscored Cameron, 21-7, to take a 31-19 lead into the half.
Cameron County tried to fight back in the second half half, outscoring St. Marys 26-20 over the final two quarters but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lady Dutch’s big second period.
Kyla Johnson powered the lady Dutch, scoring a game-high 21 points — nine of which came during the second quarter. Jayssa Snelick added seven points, while Samantha Hayes and Isabelle Caskey each chipped in six.
Kaelee Bresslin (16) and Hailey Hilfiger (14) both reached double digits for Cameron County.
The win, which avenged a 47-42 loss to Cameron on Feb. 24, saw the Lady Dutch end the regular season with a 14-4 record.
The Lady Dutch won the JV game 32-8, with Holly Anthony leading the way with a game-high 17 points.
St. Marys host Clearfield Thursday night in the District 9 Class 4A championship game.
The winner advancing to play either the District 8 or District 10 champ in a subregional game to make states.
ST. MARYS 51,
CAMERON COUNTY 45
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 21 8 12 — 51
Cameron 12 7 15 11 — 45
St. Marys—51
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 3, Kyla Johnson 9 1-1 21, Jayssa Snelick 3 0-0 7, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Caskey 2 2-2 6, Abigail Erich 1 0-2 2, Izzy Catalone 1 2-2 4, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Emma Gavazzi 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 5-8 51.
Cameron County—45
Hailey Hilfiger 6 2-3 14, Kaelee Bresslin 6 4-6 16, mallory McKimm 1 2-2 5, Morgan Lorenzo 2 1-2 5, Reggie Goodrow 1 0-0 3, Aubree Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Mikenna Farabaugh 1 0-0 2, Taylor Lamont 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-13 45.
Three-poimters: St. Marys 4 (Lindemuth, Johnson 2, Snelick), Cameron
Thursday
Elk Co. Catholic 58,
Kane 39
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls closed out their regular season Thursday night with a 58-39 victory at Kane.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Lady Wolves 31-18 in the second half to win gong away by 19 points.
Tori Newton scored 17 points to lead a trio of Lady Crusaders in double digits on the night. She posted a double-double in the win, pulling down 10 rebounds as well.
Brooke Bauer added 13 points and five assists, while Sydney Alexander had 12 points.
Elk County (16-6) will be the No. 3 seed for next week’s District 9 Class A playoffs. They host Cameron County Thursday night at 7 p.m..
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 58,
KANE 39
Score by Quarters
Kane 7 14 12 6 — 39
ECC 15 12 18 13 — 58
Kane—39
Madi Koza 2 2-2 6, Emma Ely 1 2-2 4, Rainee Wright 1 1-3 3, Audri Marconi 4 0-0 8, Sarri Swanson 5 4-5 14, Cora Jekieklek 1 2-4 4, Aubri Haight 0 0-0 0, Maya Smith 0 0-0 0, Madison Stahli 0 0-0 0, Sadie Walter 0 0-0 0, Sammi Hulings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-16 39.
Elk County Catholic—58
Tami Geci 0 2-2 2, Sydney Alexaner 5 0-0 12, Tori Newton 8 1-2 17, Brooke Bauer 5 0-0 13, Julia Aikens 1 0-0 2, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 8, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Syd O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 2-2 2. Totals: 23 5-6 58.
Three-pointers: Kane 0, ECC 7 (Alexander 2, Bauer 3, Klawuhn 2).