The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team captured the District 10- championship Tuesday night with a thrilling 8-4, 9-inning victory against Punxsutawney in the winner-take-all if necessary title game Benzinger Park.
The victory completed a tough comeback through the losers’ bracket after St. Marys suffered a heatbreaking 4-3, 7-inning loss to Punxsy at Benzinger Park last week in the winners’ bracket finals.
St. Marys bounced back from that defeat to post lopsided wins against DuBois (14-0, 5 innings) in losers’ bracket finals and 12-2 in 5 innings against Punxsy in the first D-10 title game Sunday.
Some of the St. Marys parents had to be experiencing some déjà vu as the game unfolded Tuesday, as some of the players had older sisters win the D-10 Little League title the same way a year ago.
That squad of 11- and 12-year-olds lost an equally heartbreaking 1-0, 7-inning game at home to DuBois in the winners’ bracket finals, only to respond with wins against Punxsy (6-1) and at DuBois (8-4) to force the if-necessary championship game back at Benzinger park.
And, that title matchup a year ago — which St. Marys won in 7-5 in seven innings in another extra-inning game — is where we jump back on this “Throwback Thursday.”
The game started out as a pitchers’ duel much like the first meeting, with St. Marys’ Kendall Young and DuBois’ Emma Delp battling it out in the circle.
St. Marys took a 2-1 lead into the sixth before the game turned into a slugfest.
St. Marys appeared headed to victory after scoring two insurance runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. However, DuBois — which had just two hits through five innings — pounded out four in the bottom of the sixth to score three times off Young to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings.
DuBois’ rally did little to rattle St. Marys, as it answered right back, scoring three times itself in the top of the seventh to regain the lead.
Lindsey Reiter led off the top of the seventh with a walk and quickly took second on a passed ball. After Olivia Eckels lined out to short, Kara Hanslovan ripped a RBI triple to center. DuBois’ Madison Hoyt hustled in on the play but couldn’t quite catch the sinking line drive, which rolled to the fence.
Delp got Young to foul out to first for the second out, but Caitlyn Vollmer followed with an infield single that scored Hanslovan. Kat Kirst and Anna Mattivi then hit singles of their own, with Mattivi’s hit plating Vollmer to put St. Marys up 7-4. DuBois got out of the inning when Bella Gregory made a nice sliding play at second and threw out Sydney Alexander.
Down three runs, DuBois didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the seventh.
Sarah Henninger drew a one-out walk and promptly stole second. She hustled home from there when Eden Galiczynski was thrown out at first by Izzy Catalone on a ball hit into right field. DuBois could only muster the one run though, as Young finished off her complete-game effort with her 12th strikeout to give St. Marys the title.
St. Marys jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first. Young had a RBI single in the frame, while Hanslovan scored the second run on a safety squeeze by Vollmer to make it 2-0.
DuBois got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first when Morgan Pasternak drew a leadoff, stole second and scored from there on a pair of wild pitches.
Both teams had chances to score from there, but the pitchers and their defenses helped keep it a 2-1 game heading into the sixth.
St. Marys finally broke through against Delp in the sixth.
Young led off the inning with a triple to right and scored three batters later on a single by Mattivi. Gabby Weisner then scored Kirst (who walked) with a groundout to make it a 4-1 game before DuBois turned an inning-ending double play to end the rally.
That proved to be a huge play for DuBois, as it tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Galiczynski led of the inning with a single to right. She went to second on a groundout and third on an infield single by Hoyt. Delp then blasted a two-run double to center to score. Pfeufer followed with a double of her own to left to chase home Delp to even the score at 4-4.
Emma Cuba came on to pinch run for Pfeufer, but Young got a strikeout and groundout to strand her there to send the game to extra innings — where St. Marys won an inning later.
