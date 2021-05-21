ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team fell to the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks on Thursday by a 15-4 final.
Punxsutawney scored four runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on another in the top of the second before St. Marys scored two runs in the second and one run in the third — cutting the Punxsy lead to 5-3.
But the Chucks would pile on seven runs in the top of the fourth en route to a 15-4 final.
Christian Coudriet racked up two hits for the Dutchmen and Connor Bressler, Conner Straub and Logan Bauer each had an RBI. Bressler had a double while Bauer legged out a triple.
St. Marys falls to 7-9 on the year.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 15,
ST. MARYS 4
Score by Innings
Punxsy 410 700 3 — 15
St. Marys 021 100 0 — 4
Punxsutawney—15
Isaac London 3320, Zeke Bennett 4342, Josh Tyger 4232, Carter Savage 4120, Ashton Stonbraker 4124, Dakota Long 5011, Alex Phillips 4113, Zach Dinger 4111, Peyton Hetrick 3310, Jake Sikora 0000. Totals: 35-15-17-13.
St. Marys—4
Christian Coudriet 3120, Connor Bressler 4011, Conner Straub 4010, Garret Bauer 2110, Logan Bauer 4111, Tony Lewis 2001, Alex Vollmer 1000, Logan Mosier 3000, Mitchell Reiter 3010, Michael Fitzgerald 2100, Charlie Coudriet 0000, Carter Price 0000, Kaden Snelick 0000. Totals: 28-4-7-3.
Errors: Punxsy 0, St. Marys 3. LOB: Punxsy 6, St. Marys 7. 2B: Hetrick, Tyger, Dinger, Savage; Bressler. 3B: Phillips; Bauer. HBP: London (by Reiter).
Pitching
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Josh Tyger-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Logan Mosier-3 2/3 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Mitchell Reiter-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Mosier.