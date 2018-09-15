PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys football team put up a fight on the road against Punxsutawney Friday night, but the Dutchmen were unable to pick up their first win of the season, falling 24-21 to the Chucks.
St. Marys (0-4) got on the board first, as Cody Ritter broke a 26-yard touchdown run, as a Zachary Hart extra point put the Dutch ahead 7-0.
Later in the opening quarter, Brandon Ishman sacked St. Marys quarterback Todd Taylor in the end zone for a safety to bring the score to 7-2, which remained the score at the end of the first quarter.
The Dutch continued to hold a 7-2 lead into the final minute of the first half before Punxsy took their first lead of the game.
Dylan Ishman connected with Alex Gianvito for a 27-yard touchdown pass with just 25 seconds left in the second quarter.
Ishman then connected with Max London for a 2-point conversion pass and catch to give the Chucks a 10-7 lead heading into the half.
St. Marys retook the lead at the 7:16 mark of the third quarter, as Devn McGrath pounded in a 2-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 14-10.
McGrath finished the game with a team-high 72 rushing yards for St. Marys on 15 carries.
The lead changed hands once again just over three minutes later, as Dylan Ishman scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown of his own to put the Chucks ahead 17-14.
Early in the fourth quarter, Todd Taylor scored on the ground from one yard out, as St. Marys recaptured the lead at 21-17.
Less than two minutes later, Conner Giavedoni forced a St. Marys fumble, as Carter Newcome scooped up the fumble and returned it 35 yards for a score to put Punxsy ahead for good at 24-21.
Newcome also paced the Chucks’ offense in the win, carrying the ball seven times for 118 yards.
Defensively for St. Marys, Cain Pfoutz had two sacks, while Hart and Nick Goodwill each added one sack.
St. Marys hosts Clarion (4-0) Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.