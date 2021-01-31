BELLEFONTE — All of the St. Marys athletics teams have gotten off to a later start with the school district waiting longer to return to action under its COVID-19 protocols, and the gymnastics team finally opened its season on Saturday at Bellefonte.
The Lady Dutch got a strong all-around performance from junior Davan Lion, but the host Lady Red Raiders, who already had a couple meets under their belts, pulled out a close 128.000-126.525 victory.
St. Marys captured wins in all four events, led by Lion who won three differrent events en route to taking home top honors in the all-around with a score of 34.750 — besting Bellefonte’s Talia McCloskey (33.575) by more than a point.
Lion’s best score came in winning the floor (9.125), while she won the beam with a 9.075. She also tied McCloskey for top honors on bars (8.125) and added a third-place on vault (8.425).
Teammate Therese Guido claimed first place on the vault with an 8.5. She added a third on floor (8.55) and fourths on bars (6.825) and beam (8.075) to place fourth in the all-around with a 31.025.
Lauren Moser added a pair of Top 4 finishes, placing second on floor (8.625) and tying Bellefonte’s Brynn Miller for fourth on vault with an 8.4.
“This was a tough first meet of the season with only nine days of practice,” said St. Marys coach Irene Holjencin. “Bellefonte already had two meets prior to this one. They were not shut down as long as we were. We knew going into the meet that bars was going to be our weakest event.
“The girls were definitely not comfortable or ready to compete on this event. It was a tough one for them, but I was pleased that they tried their best and pushed as best as they could. Bellefonte was definitely stronger on this event and this is where they took the lead and the win.
“Otherwise, I was very pleased with the the girls’ performances in their first away meet. They ended last season with a high score of 127, so they came pretty close to that so there are no complaints there.”
St. Marys is back in action tonight at Ridgway.