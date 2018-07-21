ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team opened their play at the East Regional with a 1-1 record.
Friday, St. Marys was defeated 3-2 by New York, but the Junior Leaguers bounced back with a win Saturday against Maryland.
In their opening game against New York, St. Marys fell behind 3-0 before a late-game rally cut the deficit to one.
New York scored one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to go ahead 3-0.
In the sixth, St. Marys cut New York’s lead to one with a pair of runs.
Kendall Young reached on an error with one out, as pinch runner Ava Buzard later scored St. Marys’ first run on an error.
Later in the inning, Joey Forester reached on a walk and then scored the second run of the inning on a RBI single by Tessa Fledderman.
Olivia Eckles hit a one-out single in the seventh, but St. Marys was unable to score the tying run as they fell 3-2.
In their second game St. Marys bounced back with a 7-2 victory over Maryland on Saturday. No further details from that game were available as of press time.
St. Marys returns to action today as they will face New Jersey at 10 a.m.
