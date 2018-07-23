ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Stars were defeated 4-0 by Delaware in their final game of pool play at the East Region Tournament Monday morning.
St. Marys finished pool play with a 2-2 record, as they had won two in a row after falling in their pool play opener.
Delaware scored the game’s first run in the second, then added a run in the third and doubled their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth to secure the 4-0 victory.
St. Marys finished the game with a team total of just three hits, as Kendall Young, Janelle Krug and Joey Forster each recorded one hit apiece in the loss.
Krug doubled in the seventh inning and reached third on a wild pitch, but St. Marys was unable to drive her in as the next three batters were retired.
Forster hit a single in the fourth inning, while Young recorded a single in the sixth.
Young also pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing the four runs on nine hits while striking out seven.
St. Marys will now face Massachusetts in their first game of the bracket portion of the tournament today at 11:30 a.m.
