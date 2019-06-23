BROOKVILLE — Scoring four runs in the first three innings, St. Marys built an early lead and held on for a 5-2 win over Brookville in an elimination game of the District 10 Little League (11-and-12-year-old) All-Star softball tournament Friday night at Baughman Field.
St. Marys starting pitcher MacKenzie Bille limited Brookville to just two hits, but walked nine and struck out two. She was able to navigate through a couple Brookville rallies and helped her team reach Sunday’s game against either DuBois or Punxsutawney.
Brookville was eliminated with an 0-2 record.
Bille drove in two of St. Marys’ runs. In the first inning, Gina Geci singled with one out, stole second, went to third on a while pitch and scored on Bille’s sacrifice fly that was flagged down on a highlight-film catch by Harley Geer.
In the third inning, St. Marys scored three times to go up 4-0. Lucy Klawuhn started the rally with an infield single, Geci doubled her to third and Gianna Surra singled in Klawuhn. Bille’s groundout actually scored the other two runs. Geci scored and then Surra raced home when Brookville let down its guard after getting Bille out at first.
Ava Villelli scored St. Marys’ other run in the top of the sixth inning when she led off with a leadoff single, but reached second on a throwing error. She went to third on a passed ball and got out of a rundown and scored, setting the final score.
Brookville had its chances to score, but couldn’t come up with a key hit and ran itself out of a couple opportunities. Kailin Bowser hit the first of Brookville’s two singles to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Alyssa Tollini and Geer walked to load the bases with one out.
Aubre Eble then popped out to third baseman Geci, who caught Bowser off third for an inning-ending double play.
In the fourth, Geer reached on an infield single she grounded off Bille in the circle, but was thrown out at second when she tried to advance on a wild and late throw to first. Eble walked with one out and wound up scoring when Riley Eble’s fly ball to left was misplayed. Eble stole second, but was thrown out at third trying to steal for the final out of the fourth.
In the fifth, Bille walked Laela Kammerdeiner, Zani Spellman and then Jordan Daisley with two outs before Bille got Geer to fly out to deep center field that Mya Pistner did a nice job on tracking down to end the inning.
Brookville’s final run came in its last at-bat in the bottom of the sixth. Aubre Eble led off with a walk and after two outs and another walk to Lily Mills, Eble scored out of a rundown from third base. But that was it for Brookville, which had the potential tying run on deck when Bille struck out Samantha Whitling to end the game.
Geci and Villella each had two hits for St. Marys, which had six overall off Brookville pitchers Tollini and Daisley. Tollini went the first four innings, giving up five hits and three walks with no strikeouts. Daisley threw the final two innings, striking out three, walking one and giving up one hit.
St. Marys faces DuBois today at 6 p.m. in an elimination game at Beinzinger park. The winner moves on to battle undefeated Punxsutawney for the District 10 title.
Punxsy beat DuBois, 8-7, on Friday. The DuBois-St. Marys winner will have to beat Punxsy twice to claim the District 10 championship.