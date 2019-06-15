ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball Little League organization enjoyed quite the summer a year ago, as all three of its all-Stars teams — Minor League, Little League and Junior League — won District 10 and Section 1 Tournament titles.
All three squads then proceeded to states, where each captured Top 3 finishes. The Minor League (9-10 year olds) and Little League (11-12 year olds) both were third.
The Juniors (13-14 year olds) won the Pennsylvania state title to earn a trip to Eastern regionals, were they made a run all the way to the semifinals before seeing its summer end with a heartbreaking 3-1, 8-inning loss to New York. The squad went 3-3 in regional play and were 12-3 overall in All-Star play.
St. Marys will once again field All-Star teams in all three age groups in softball this summer.
All-Star action gets underway Wednesday with Little League softball, with St. Marys traveling to Punxsutawney for its first game.
St. Marys was low on numbers for the 11-12 year old group this year, so it combined with Brockway to form its Little League All-Star team. The 13-member squad features seven girls from St. Marys in Lucy Klawuhn, Mya Pistner, Ava Villella, Gianna Surra, Gina Geci, Mackenzie Bille and Reagan Bauer and six from Brockway — Meg Hertel, Reese Lunger, Addison Carlson, Rheanna Spinda, Eliza Powell and Lillian Heilbrun.
Dom Surra will manage the Little League team. His assistants are Glen Pistner and Ray Hertel from Brockway.
The Minor and Junior League squads are comprised completely of girls from St. Marys.
The Minor League squad, which opens play June 25 at home against Brookville will be managed by Matt Eckels. Bill Thorwart and Kevin Lanzel will serve as his assistants.
The team features Alexa Uhl, Giuliana Muccio, Sidney Reider, Zoe Romanic, Alison Mertz, Sophia Surra, Maddie Lanzel, Molly Hanslovan, Bailey Thorwart, Calleigh Buzard, Kaylen Eozzo and Avery Eckels.
As for the Junior League squad, its roster is comprised of Ava Buzard, Shannon Kaiser, Rosa DePrater, Jianna Gerg, Julia Jones, Emily Mourer, Sydney Alexander, Kara Hanslovan, Emma Sorg, Lindsey Reiter, Lydia Anderson, Kendall Young, and Liv Eckels.
The Junior League coaching staff features manager Bob Young and assistants Josh Buzard and Jim Hanslovan.
St. Marys will battle DuBois is a best-of-three championship series for the District 10 title beginning on June 24.