ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League Softball Program has officially been named the recipient of a $5,000 grant as part of the Honda Little League Grant Program.
With the support of the grant, St. Marys Little League Softball will be able to install an outfield fence on the Minor League softball field at Benzinger Park.
“We are absolutely thrilled that the Minor Softball Field will soon have an outfield fence,” said Shannon Eckels, who is the president of St. Marys Little League Softball. “Our girls deserve the chance to swing for the fences. Soon, that will be a reality thanks to Honda.”
The fencing project is set to resume shortly and once it is completed later this summer, it will be the latest in a large number of renovations done to the fields at Benzinger Park.
The main softball field underwent a compete overhaul that saw the construction of a new infield, fencing all around it, dugouts, press box and most recently lights to night games can be played.
Those improved facilities have helped produce some of the best Little League All-Star softball teams in all age groups in the state in recent years.
Whether those facilities can still be used this summer us still up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is waiting until May 31 to re-evaluate and decide if play at the local level can happen this year.
All All-Star events from the section level up through the World Series in all age groups for softball and baseball have already been cancelled for the year, but Little league International said local play was permitted if it was deemed “safe” for that town or area.
In addition to their support for St. Marys Little League Softball, Honda has been the official vehicle of Little League Baseball and Softball for more than 20 years, providing an unwavering commitment to helping children learn sportsmanship, teamwork, and improve their self-esteem through the Little League program.
Over the course of the last two decades, the Honda Little League Grant Program has donated more than $1.6 million to underfunded leagues, helping to improve playing fields, purchase new equipment, and rebuild local Little League programs devastated by hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters.
