THORNDALE — Coming off a tough 9-2 loss to Morrisville in its opener at the state tournament, the St. Marys Little League All-Star softball bounced back in a big way Wednesday with a 12-0, 4-inning mercy-rule victory against Warrington/Warwick.
St. Marys jumped on Warrington/Warwick quick in the elimination game, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. It was smooth sailing from there as pitcker Kara Hanslovan tossed a no-hitter for the Section 1 champs.
Hanslovan struck out seven, walked four and hit two batters in the no-hit effort.
She issued three of those walks in the first, but St. Marys cut down a runner at the plate in the inning on a pitch that went to the backstop. Hanslovan also stranded runners at third in the second and third innings and a runner at second in the fourth.
St. Marys got all the runs its needed in its first at-bat, taking a commanding lead with the 10-run inning. St. Marys opened the frame with four straight hits –singles by Shannon Kaiser, Izzy Catalone and Hanslovan, then a double by Emily Mourer.
Rosa DePrater added a double with one out, while Sydney Alexander, Lucy Klawuhn and Mya Pistner each had singles. Hanslovan later collected her second single of the inning.
St. Marys went quietly in the second before tacking on its final two runs in the bottom of the third.
Rylie Nicklas Kaiser hit back-to-back singles to open the inning before Catalone walked. Hanslovan and Mourer then recorded back-to-back singles.
Hanslovan was 3-for-3, while Kaiser and Mourer each went 2-for-2.
St. Marys is back in action today at 2 p.m. in another elimination game against Section 7 champ Avon Grove.
Tuesday’s opening loss against Morrisville was close through three innings, with Morrisville holding a 3-1 lead against St. Marys — whose run came on a home run by Hanslovan in the first inning.
Morrisville slowly pulled away from there though, scoring three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the top of the sixth.
St. Marys scored its second run in the sixth when Mourer reached on a one-out error and later scored.
Morrisville fell to Tunkhannock Wednesday to drop into the losers’ bracket, while Tunkahnnock battles Pittston Area today in the winners’ bracket finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.