THORNDALE — The St. Marys Little League All-Stars advanced to the losers’ bracket final of the state tournament with a 2-1 victory over Morrisville Friday.
Both of St. Marys’ runs in the low scoring contest came in the third inning, as they took a 2-0 lead.
Lucy Klawuhn hit a one-out single, followed by a walk drawn by Shannon Kaiser to put two runners on in the inning.
Both runners later scored in the inning, as Kara Hanslovan and Emily Mourer hit back-to-back two out singles.
Morrisville cut St. Marys lead in half with a run in the fifth inning, but stranded a pair of runners on base and was unable to tie the game.
St. Marys returned to action on Saturday and faced Pittston in another elimination game.
St. Marys was unable to overcome a seven-run deficit, as they fell 10-6 and saw their season come to an end as the third place finisher at the state tournament.
Pittston jumped out to a 7-0 lead early with four runs in the first inning and three more in the second.
St. Marys fought back in the third with four runs of their own to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Izzy Catalone reached on a walk, Kara Hanslovan doubled, Emily Mourer singled and Lydia Anderson reached on an error, as all four scored in the inning.
Pittston responded with two runs in the fourth to stretch their lead back out to 9-4.
The teams traded runs in the fifth inning as Mourer scored her second run of the game for St. Marys after reaching on a single.
“Great season for a bunch of hard working, never quitting young girls,” St. Marys head coach Jim Hanslovan said.
