Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. Less humid. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.