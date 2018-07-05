UNION CITY — The St. Marys Little League All-Stars defeated Union City 13-2 at the Section 1 tournament Wednesday.
With the win, St. Marys advances to the championship game, where they will face the winner of Union City and Lakeland.
The Union City-Lakeland contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed and will be made up today at 6 p.m.
St. Marys will host the winner at 12 p.m. Saturday and can claim the section title with a win.
Union City took an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first inning, but St. Marys responded with seven runs in the second to take control of the game.
The first seven St. Marys batters in the inning all reached base and came around to score.
Emily Mourer got the inning started with a single, followed by back-to-back doubles from Lydia Anderson and Rosa Deprator.
Lily Boutch then walked, followed by a pair of bunt singles from Giana Surra and Lucy Klawhun.
Shannon Kaiser later came around to score the final run of the inning after reaching on an error.
The game remained 7-2 into the fifth inning before St. Marys expanded on their lead with four runs in the fifth.
Deprator singled then came around to score on a double off the bat of Surra.
After a walk drawn by Rille Nicklas, Shannon Kaiser singled to score Surra.
St. Marys added a pair of runs in the sixth to pull ahead 13-3, as Anderson led off with a triple and came in to score on a single by Deprator.
Bouch later reached on a walk and came in to score the final run of the game.
