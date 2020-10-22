ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department has arrested Richard Thivener, 37, of St. Marys, on charges of criminal homicide, drug delivery resulting in death and recklessly endangering as a result of a death investigation, according to a news release sent Thursday morning by the police department.
According to police, the death investigation began July 26, 2020, at 242 N. Michael St. Thivener was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob and remanded to the Elk County Jail.
More details will be available by the Courier Express throughout the day and in the Friday edition of the paper.