JENKINS TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team finished off a perfect 4-0 stay in Jenkins Township Saturday with a 7-2 victory against New Jersey to bring home the East Region Tournament championship.
The victory was St. marys second against New Jersey at the regional tournament. St. marys also topped new jersey, 2-1, in the winners’ bracket final Thursday night.
In doing so, the squad became the first Little League softball team (all divisions) not only from St. Marys, but also District 10, to ever win an East Region title.
The team’s summer journey, which saw the team go 16-2, was capped by another escort into town by local first responders Saturday night before a celebration was held at Benzinger Park.
