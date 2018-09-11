ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team defeated Johnsonburg 7-0 in both matches of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Samantha Hayes came away with 8-0 wins in both No. 1 singles matches, topping Anna Cristini in the first match and Alex Hodgdon in the second match.
In the No. 2 singles matches, Davan Lion picked up a pair of 8-0 wins for the Lady Dutch over Madison Amacher in the first match and Ana Arthurs in the second.
St. Marys Lilia Lion topped Chloe Trumbull 8-2 in the No. 3 singles match in the first match of the DH.
In the second match, Lilia Lion also won the No. 3 singles match, this time topping Amacher 8-0.
Isabela Ehrensberger recorded a pair of 8-0 wins in the No. 4 singles matches over Rachel Buhite.
In doubles action, the first match saw St. Marys' Brooke Henry and Ehrensberger top Cristini and Amacher 8-2 in the No. 1 match.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Lydia Wiest and Lauren Squires topped Trumbull and Hodgdon 8-2.
The Lady Dutch earned a 9-7 win from Lydia Ehrensberger and Kiley Williams over Amber Erich and Julia Schultz in the No. 3 doubles match in the first match.
In the second match, Henry teamed up with Squires to defeat Cristini and Amacher 8-4 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The No. 2 doubles match in the second match saw the Lady Dutch pick up a 8-4 win rom Breanna Marconi and Hannah Winseck over Trumbull and Hodgdon.
The No. 3 doubles match went to Rachel Fleming and Katlyn Stauffer, who recorded an 8-3 win over Ana Arthurs and Claire Yates.
St. Marys head coach Dave Lion said his team's experience carried them through the doubleheader.
"We were able to be a bit sharper with our footwork and our shot selection," Lion said.
The head coach added that every member of his team saw action and the doubleheader and all stepped up and played smart tennis.
"We were very pleased with how our girls started strong and didn't let up until the last ball dropped," Lion said.
St. Marys returns to action Thursday as they travel to DuBois for a match at 3:30 p.m.
q q q
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team fell 6-3 in a hard-fought match against Hollidaysburg Tuesday.
Hollidaysburg won all five singles matches, while DuBois came away with wins in three of the four doubles matches.
In the No. 1 singles match, Hollidaysburg's Jenée Delerme topped Alexis Strouse 6-1, 6-4.
Hollidaysburg's Payton Ruggeri topped Alaina Heberling 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles match.
Paige Jodon earned a 6-3, 6-1 win over Alexa Zartman in the No. 3 singles match.
In the No. 4 singles match, Hollidaysburg's Jordon Brown defeated Jessica Askey 6-1, 6-0, while Alycia Auerbeck beat Alex Volpe 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 5 singles match.
DuBois head coach Jenna Kirk noted that the singles matches were all closer than the scores indicate and she was proud of her teams effort in all five matches.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Strouse and Zartman defeated Abigail Goodman and Jenna Sheetz 9-8, winning the tiebreak 8-6.
Heberling and Askey fell to Samantha Betar and Ella Jodon 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Lady Beavers earned a win from Volpe and Jenna Coffey I the No. 3 singles match, as the duo came away with an 8-5 win over Jennifer Lasek and Lydia Liob.
Kirk said Volpe and Coffey have played well together all season, but really found their game in their doubles victory Tuesday.
In the No. 4 doubles match, Lauren Milletics and Grace Askey topped Madeline Waibel and Jocelyn Pandolph 9-8, winning the tiebreak 7-5.
DuBois travels to Clearfield today at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.