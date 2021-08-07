OFFENSIVE SIDE
St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet returns for his senior season after leading the Flying Dutchmen to a 5-1 record in 2020. Coudriet threw for 19 TDs in just the six games for 1,576 yards. While the receiving trio of Mitchell Reiter, Bryce Walker and Michael Fitzgerald have graduated, sophomore Logan Moiser returns a year after racking up the second most yards receiving as a freshman. St. Marys will also be looking to see who fills the shoes of graduating running backs Jacob Kline and James Davis — as no other player on the roster had more than 46 yards rushing besides the aforementioned duo.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Gone are many of the playmakers for the Flying Dutchmen defense from a year ago, as senior linebacker Conner Straub will take the reigns after being fourth on the team in tackles in 2020. The defense recorded 11 sacks in 2020 — with nine of those recorded by players that graduated. Senior lineman Connor Bullers and junior lineman Alex Lukaschunis are the only two returning that got into the backfield.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Head coach Chris Dworek enters his third season as the Dutchmen will look to build on its past two winning seasons. Those seniors on this year’s team have seen the rebuilding process at St. Marys come to fruition, as they found themselves 0-10 in 2018 as freshmen. The offense should once again fly through the air with Coudriet as he completed 62% of his passes in 2020.