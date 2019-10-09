ST. MARYS — The St. Marys and Punxsutawney girls tennis teams each secured 5-0 victories in their semifinal matches in the District 9 Class 2A team tournament Wednesday afternoon.
For the top-seeded Lady Dutch, it was a victory over fourth seed Elk County Catholic at Benzinger Park, while second-seeded Punxsy defeated third-seeded Clearfield at home.
For St. Marys, it was a trio of 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles action from Sam Hayes, Lilia Lion and Davan Lion.
Hays defeated Tori Glatt in the No. 1 match, while Lilia Lion won over Sophie Neubert at No. 2 singles and Davan Lion topped Alicia Kim in the No. 3 singles match.
In doubles action, the Lady Dutch earned a 10-2 win from Lydia Ehrenberger and Brooke Henry in the No. 1 match over Marley Sorg and Grace Keys.
Rachel Fleming and Kylie Williams finished off the sweep for the Lady Dutch with a win at No. 2 doubles over Audrey Dornisch and Lydia Anderson by a score of 11-9.
Punxsutawney got singles wins from Abby Gigliotti, Allie Doverspike and Liz Stello at No. 1-3 singles respectively.
Gigliotti defeated Allison Gaines 6-0, 6-0, as Doverspike won by a 6-1, 6-1 score over Kylie VanTassel and Stello defeated Kirstie VanTassel 8-2.
In doubles action, the Lady Chucks got a 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 1 match from Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig over Lindsey Kerlin and Lauryn Kitchen.
Punxsutawney finished off the sweep when Jadyn McMahan and Chloe Presloid beat Peyton Reese and Emma Groth 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The two teams will now meet in the district championship match Monday at DuBois Area High School at 4 p.m.