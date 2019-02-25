DuBOIS — The St. Marys girls basketball team will be hoping the third time is the charm as it faces Punxsutawney in the District 9 4A championship game at DuBois High School Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The title game will be the third time the teams have met this season, as both times the Lady Chucks have come out on top.
The two sides met Jan. 16 in St. Marys, as Punxsutawney (21-1) came away with a 46-28 road victory, while the second meeting was much closer.
On Feb. 5, St. Marys (17-6) traveled to Punxsutawney, as the Lady Dutch battled, but still came up short in a 44-37 defeat.
In the first meeting, the Lady Chucks rode a hot start to victory, as they jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the opening quarter and led 31-15 at the half on their way to the 18-point road win.
Punxsy relied on a balanced offensive attack to pick up the big road win, as Sarah Weaver led the way with 10 points, while Kate Horner and Abby Gigliotti each finished with nine points and Riley Presloid added eight.
Allison Schlimm scored a game-high 11 points in a losing effort for St. Marys and Britney Shaw added eight points.
The Lady Chucks once again used a balanced offense to secure a win in the second meeting, which helped them clinch their fourth District 9 regular season league title in a row.
Weaver, Horner and Gigliotti all scored 10 points in the seven-point win for Punxsy.
Just like the first meeting, the Lady Dutch had the leading scorer in a losing effort, as Megan Quesenberry scored a game-high 13 points and Kaylee Muccio finished with 11.
Punxsutawney has not played since suffering its first loss of the season Feb. 15 at Bradford, a 44-43 defeat, as the top-seeded Lady Chucks had a bye into the title game.
Second-seeded St. Marys defeated third-seeded Clearfield 51-30 in the semifinals at home Friday night.
The Lady Dutch enter the championship game on a two-game winning steak, as they also defeated Bradford 37-36 in overtime as the Lady Owls were coming off their big win over Punxsy.
Prior to the winning streak, St. Marys suffered back-to-back tough losses, a 59-47 loss at Brookville followed by a 53-41 defeat at home at the hands of Warren.
Punxsutawney will be looking to claim its fifth district title in a row, and second straight over St. Marys.
The Lady Chucks defeated St. Marys 47-24 in last season’s 4A title game, after topping Clearfield 37-30 in 2017.
Punxsy also secured 3A titles in 2016 (36-28) and 2015 (39-29) over Bradford.
The Lady Dutch will be looking to claim their first district title since winning four consecutive 3A titles from 2008-11.
That streak included a pair of victories over Punxsy, a 51-14 win in 2008 and a 49-42 win in 2010.
St. Marys also claimed titles in 2009 by defeating Clearfield 56-28 and in 2011 with a 53-37 victory over Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.