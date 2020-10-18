ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams competed in a home tri-meet with Bradford and Cameron County Saturday.
The Lady Dutch split, as they suffered a narrow 27-29 loss to Bradford, while defeating Cameron County 29-83.
On the boys side, St. Marys picked up a win in a tiebreaker over the Owls, their first win over Bradford in eight years.
The tiebreaker came down to the team’s sixth-best finisher, as for the Dutchmen that was Jack Beyer, who crossed the line in 19:43 to help his team pick up the win.
St. Marys was led by the duo of Wyatt Foster and Aaron Frey, who finished third and fourth, respectively.
Foster finished at 18:28, while Frey followed just two seconds behind with a time of 18:30.
Bradford’s Ryan Cottillion and Ian Pilon went 1-2, as Cottillion crossed in 17:40, followed by Pilon at 17:51.
The Dutch trio of Jakob Shauer, Auggie Secco and Taylor Belsole went 6-7-8, respectively, as Shauer led the group with a finishing time of 18:51.
Secco followed at 19:01, while Belsole finished with a time of 19:13.
On the girls side, St. Marys had three runners finish in the top-5, as Samantha Hayes led the way with a second-place finish in 19:48.
Hayes finished behind Bradford’s Korie Dixon, who took first place with a time of 19:28.
Also finishing in the top-5 for the Lady Dutch were Brianna Grotzinger and Kyla Johnson, who took third and fifth, respectively.
Grotzinger finished in 20:24, while Johnson crossed the line in 21:10.
Rounding out St. Marys’ scoring were Madison Blythe, who crossed the line in 22:25 to finish eighth, and Kelsie Bellotti, who took 11th with a time of 24:45.
The junior high match saw St. Marys not have a full team on the boys side, while the girls team picked up a pair of forfeit wins.
On the girls side, St. Marys swept the top-3 finishers, led by a first-place finish by Lucia Hayes, who posted a time of 13:22.
Hayes was followed by Mary Defillippi in second at 14:29, while Adrianna Buck posted a time of 14:44 to take third.
St. Marys’ top boys finishers were Braydon Mosier in fourth at 12:55 and Brandon Henry with a time of 12:59 to take sixth.