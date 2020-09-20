DUKE CENTER — The St. Marys cross country teams swept Otto-Eldred in tri-meet on the road that also included Coudersport Saturday as the girls won 18-38 while the boys came away with a 20-44 victory.
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch had three runners finish in the top-four, led by Samantha Hayes, who crossed the line first with a time of 20:08.
Hayes was followed by fellow senior Brianna Grotzinger, who posted a time of 20:29 to finish second, while Madison Blythe took fourth for St. Marys at 22:59.
The Lady Dutch finished with five runners in the top-10 as Maura Caskey crossed the line with a time of 25:50 to place sixth and Jayssa Snelick took ninth after finishing in 27:36.
Three other runners competed for ST. Marys as Zahra Buluch placed 13th with a time of 29:10, while Madison Jacob posted a time of 30:45 to finish 15th and Gabrielle Johnston took 20th after coming in at 45:12.
While the Dutchmen did not have the top finisher on the boys side, they did however have the next six-best times as their top runners finished second through seventh.
Wyatt Foster led that group with a second place finish, crossing the line just four seconds behind Otto-Eldred’s Joshua Schuessler with a time of 18:20.
Aaron Frey followed eight seconds behind Foster with a time of 18:28 to claim third in the race, while Taylor Belsole and Auggie Secco crossed the line just one second apart at 18:57 and 18:58 to take fourth and fifth, respectively.
Jakob Schauer followed in sixth at 19:16, while Jake Beyer rounded out the group with a time of 19:33 to take seventh.
The Dutchmen had three other runners in the race as Nick Hayes took 12th at 20:42, while Levi Solada and JJ Blessel finished in 16th and 17th, respectively, with times of 22:23 and 22:31.
“Another great day of running with several PR’s and SB’s. For Sammy (Hayes), she was able to test her training against 2019 District Champion Mehl from Oswayo Valley,” St. Marys head coach Stan Foster said.
“The boys had the opportunity to improve their team split. This was the first time running this course for these teams and it was a great experience to step outside our comfort zone.”
In the junior high race, St. Marys split with the hosts, as the boys team won 26-29 while the Lady Dutch lost 25-30.
The boys team was led by a third-place finish from Brayden Mosier at 10:14, while Mallory Blythe posted the best time among the girls with a time of 10:46 to finish ninth in the joint race.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday for a tri-meet at Bradford along with Kane.