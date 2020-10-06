RIDGWAY — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams swept a quad meet with Oswayo Valley and Coudersport at Ridgway Tuesday.
No scores were calculated for either the girls or boys race, as St. Marys was the lone team in both races with the minimum requirement of five runners in order to score.
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch had four of the top-five finishers, led by Brianna Grotzinger, who crossed the line first with a time of 20:14.
Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl followed with a time of 21:16 to take second ahead of the Lady Dutch trio of Kyla Johnson, Madison Blythe and Kelsey Bellotti in third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Johnson posted a time of 22:32 to take third, followed by Blythe in 22:55 and Bellotti in 23:57.
Ridgway’s lone competitor in the girls race in Adria Magnuson posted a time of 24:18 to take sixth place.
Izzy Catalone posted St. Marys’ next-best time, following Magnuson in seventh at 24:46.
In the boys race, the Dutchmen had seven runners post top-10 times, despite Coudersport’s Kevin Shoney posting the best time of the day at 18:01.
The St. Marys duo of Wyatt Foster and Aaron Frey followed in second and third, respectively, as Foster finished in 18:37, while Frey followed just four seconds behind at 18:41.
Ridgway, which only had two runners compete, was led by a fourth-place finish by Eli Schreiber with a time of 18:48, while teammate Tyler Annis took 15th in 24:28.
Taylor Belsole rounded out the top-five, as the Dutchman posted a time of 19:28, followed by Jack Beyer, who posted a time of 19:50 to finish sixth for St. Marys.
Jacob Schauer, Nicholas Hayes and Levi Solada took eighth through 10th, respectively for the Dutch, as Schauer crossed the line in 20:45, 1:01 ahead of Hayes at 21:46, while Solada posted a 22:13 finishing time.
In the combined boys and girls junior high race, Ridgway’s Gina Cosilio posted the best time among area runners, finishing third in 10:59.
Ridgway’s Jude Schreiber and Michael Copella also posted top-10 times for Ridgway, taking sixth and eighth, respectively with times of 11:19 and 11:27.
St. Marys was led by Brandon Mosier with a time of 11:23, good enough for seventh overall, while Brandon Henry posted a time of 11:46 to finish 10th.
Lucia Hayes posted the top girls time for St. Marys, crossing the line at 11:48.
St. Marys and Ridgway are both back in action Saturday for a tri-meet on the road against Bradford.