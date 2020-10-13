ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams both came away with sweeps in a home quad-meet against Ridgway, Kane and Coudersport Tuesday.
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch defeated Kane and Ridgway 16-42, while defeating Coudersport 17-42.
The boys team topped Coudersport 20-43, Kane 22-39 and won 19-44 over Ridgway.
Samantha Hayes (22:07), Brianna Grotzinger (22:08) and Madison Blythe (22:29) recorded a top-three sweep for St. Marys in the girls race.
Maura Caskey followed in sixth place with a time of 24:46, while Jayssa Snelick posted a time of 27:34 to take eighth.
Adria Magnusson was the lone runner for the Lady Elkers, as she crossed the line in 24:14 to finish fifth.
On the boys side, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry took first at 17:41, followed by Kane’s Jack Bell with a time of 18:10.
St. Marys’ top finisher was Wyatt Foster, who crossed the line third at 18:25, while Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber followed in fourth with a time of 18:42.
The Dutch had five other runners finish in the top-10, led by the duo of Aaron Frey (18:51) and Auggie Secco (19:00) in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Taylor Belsole followed in eighth at 19:42, followed by Dutch teammates Jacob Schauer in ninth at 19:58 and Jack Beyer, who rounded out the top-10 with at time of 20:05.
In the junior high races, St. Marys was the lone school with the minimum amount of runners to score.
Ridgway’s Gino Casilio posted a time of 12:50 to take third overall, while St. Marys was led on the boys side by a fourth-place finish from Brayden Mosier at 12:53.
On the girls side, Lucy Hayes led St. Marys, finishing in 13:35 to post the best girls time and finsih ninth overall.
“Great running today and a new season best on this course by Kevin Sherry,” St. Marys head coach Stan Forster said. “The girls had an opportunity to work their teammate strategy for districts and the boys continue to focus on a competitive split.”
St. Marys hosts Bradford and Cameron County for a tri-meet Saturday.
In other cross country action Tuesday:
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Facing Punxsutawney for the second time on the road this time, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams were swept by the hosts Tuesday afternoon.
Punxsutawney won the boys’ meet, 18-37, and the girls’ meet, 22-36.
For the boys, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle finished third overall on the 5K course in 17:39, three seconds behind runner-up Eric Surkala. The Chucks’ Aiden McLaughlin won the race in 17:04.
The Chucks put five of the top six runners across the line. Jack Gill (7th, 19:59), Alec Geer (8th, 20:02), Gideon Waterbury (9th, 20:13) and Nick Shaffer (10th, 20:17) scored for the Raiders.
Punxsutawney’s Libby Gianvito and Elizabeth Long finished 1-2 in the girls’ race in 21:24 and 21:35. The Lady Raiders’ Emma Fiscus was third in 21:44 with teammate Amber McAninch (22:06) in fourth place.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sadie Shofestall (7th, 22:33), Ella Fiscus (10th, 24:34) and and Chloe Smith (12th, 25:48).
Brookville wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Brockway.