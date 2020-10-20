COUDERSPORT — The St. Marys cross teams swept a quad-meet also featuring Elk County Catholic, Oswayo Valley and host Coudersport Tuesday at the Coudersport Area Recreation park in its regular season finale.
The St. Marys boys edged ECC, 28-30, while getting forfeit wins against Oswayo Valley and the host Falcons because they didn’t have a full squads. The Lady Dutch were the lone girls squad to score as a team in the meet.
While the Flying Dutchmen won as a team, it was ECC that earned top individual honors as Joe Wolfe was the overall winner with a time of 17:08 — besting Coudy’s Kevin Sherry by five seconds.
Crusader teammate Alex Miller crossed the line in third (18:50) before St. Marys had six of the next eight finishers. Dutchmen Aaron Frey (18:59) and Wyatt Foster (19:00) were fourth and fifth, respectively, while teammates Taylor Belsole (19:30), Augie Secco (19:34), Jakob Schauer (19:42) and Jack Beyer (19:55) were eighth through 11th.
Elk County’s Adam Straub (19:11) finished sixth, while teammate Tom Dippold (19:58) was 12th.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys had six runners place in the Top 10, but it was Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl who took home the win with a time of 20:32.
St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson (21:53) was second, with teammates Samantha Hayes (22;30), Brianna Grotzinger (22:31) and Madie Blythe (22:42) all crossing close together in fourth though sixth. Also scoring Top 10 finishes for the Lady Dutch were Kelsi Bellotti (24:49, 8th) and Izzy Catalone (25:10, 9th).
Elk County top finisher was Sophia Bille, who placed third at 22:14. Lady Crusader Grace Neubert (23:44) was seventh, with Isabella Macer finishing 10th with a time of 25:11.
“Muddy running today by both the girls and boys teams,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “Nice way to end a cross country season. We are looking forward to large numbers returning next year.”
Both the Dutchmen and Lady Dutch ended the year with 9-2 records.
St. Marys will now prepare for the District 9 Cross Country Championships, which be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Brookville Area High School this year.
In the junior high meet, the St. Marys boys bested ECC, 27-28. The St. Marys girls were the only other squad to feature a full lineup.
The best finish by a local runner was ECC’s Aaron Lanzel (12:50), who crossed the line in fifth. St. Marys’ Brandon Henry (12:55) and Brayden Mosier (13:01) were sixth and seventh, while Crusader Jace Meyer (13:02) placed eighth.
The Lady Dutch’s Lucy Hayes (13:23) was the runner-up in the girls race to Oswayo Valley’s Maddison Austin (13:09). Elk County’s Gianna Bille (13:49) was fourth.