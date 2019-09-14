ST. MARYS — The early-season resurgence of the St. Marys football program under new head coach Chris Dworek and offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti continued Friday night as the Flying Dutchmen rolled past Punxsutawney, 60-21, at Dutch Country Stadium.
St. Marys had relied heavily on the run in its first three games, going 2-1 in those contests. However, Friday’s offensive showing looked more like what fans expect to see from a Varischetti-led offense as sophomore quarterback Christian Coudriet put together a career night.
Coudriet, making just his fourth varsity start, completed 22 of 31 passes for 452 yards and six touchdowns and one interception. Those six TD passes went to six different receivers. He also added a seventh TD on the ground while rushing for 57 yards.
Bryce Walker (13-113) and Logan Mosier (3-120) each went over 100 yards receiving and had a TD grab, while Terry Williams added four grabs for 89 yards and a score.
Mosier opened the scoring with a 76-yard strike from Coudriet just past the midway point of the first quarter, while Coudriet hit Jacob Kline on a 14-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left to make it 12-0 after one quarter.
St. Marys promptly pushed the lead to 20-0 just 11 seconds into the second quarter when James David returned an interception 23 yards for a score. The pick six was Davis’ third in as many games and one of four interceptions in the game for St. Marys. Blaze Roush hauled in a two-point pass following the score.
Punxsy answered back with a 5-yard touchdown run by Max London, but the Dutch extended their lead to 26-7 at the half on an 8-yard TD catch by Walker with 2:33 left before the break.
Coudriet pushed that lead to 32-7 in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown scamper only to see London return the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a score to make it a 32-15 game. London finished with 105 yards on the ground.
Any momentum Punxsy gained on that play was taken away in the final two minutes of the third when Coudriet threw touchdown passes of 73 and 35 yards to Williams and Michel Fitzgerald, respectively, in span of 33 seconds.
Those two scores made it 46-15 after three quarters.
St. Marys didn’t let up on the gas and found the end zone two more times in the first four minutes of the fourth. Both touchdowns came on 6-yard catches by Conner Straub — one throw by Coudriet and the other by his brother Charlie Coudriet on his lone pass of the game.
St. Marys (3-1) travels to undefeated Clarion (4-0) Friday evening for a game at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.