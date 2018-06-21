St. MARYS — A four-run third inning led St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team to a 5-2 win over Punxsutawney in the winners bracket final of the District 10 tournament Thursday at Benzinger Park.
St. Marys, who lost the coin flip prior to the game and was designated the away team in the contest, got off to a strong start in the top half of the first.
Shannon Kaiser led off the game by reaching on a walk and would later come in to score on a single to left field by Kara Hanslovan to give St. Marys an early 1-0 lead.
Defensively, Hanslovan got the start in the circle and was dominant in the first two innings, not allowing a single base runner through the first three innings.
St. Marys added to their lead in the third, as Lucy Klawuhn, Jayssa Snelick and Hanslovan drew three straight walks to load the bases with just one out in the inning.
Emily Mourer followed with a bases-clearing, three-RBI double to the fence in right-center field to stretch St. Marys’ lead to 4-0.
Mourer was thrown out in a close play trying to advance to third on the play.
Lydia Anderson followed with a single up the middle, as Rosa DePrater then reached on a walk.
Next up was Sydney Alexander, who drove a RBI single to right field, scoring Anderson and giving St. Marys a 5-0 lead after three innings of play.
In the bottom of the fourth, Punxsy broke through with its first hits against Hanslovan.
Kaylee Guidice led the inning of with a single to right, followed by a single up the middle from Brooke Skarbek.
Punxsutawney then put on a double steal, as Guidice broke for third and Skarbek headed to second.
The throw to third from the catcher bounced into left field, allowing Guidice to score Punxsy’s first run of the game and Skarbek to advance to third.
Ciara Toven would later bring Skarbek in to score the second run of the inning on a single down the line in right field to cut St. Marys’ lead to 5-2 after the fourth.
St. Marys continued to hold a three-run lead into the bottom of the sixth, as Punxsy looked for a late-game rally.
Guidice and Chloe Presloid reached on a pair of singles with one out to bring the tying run to the plate for Punxsy.
Hanslovan responded by striking out the following batter and forcing a groundout to second base to end the game.
Hanslovan secured the win by pitching a complete game, allowing just the two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six.
With the win, St. Marys advances to the D-10 championship game, where they will host the winner of a DuBois-Punxsutawney contest scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field.
If St. Marys wins Monday, they advance to the Section 1 tournament, a St. Marys loss on Monday would force a winner-take-all game on Tuesday.
