Stacey Lynne (Haag) Magagnotti, 47, of Punxsutawney, passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Born April 3, 1973 in DuBois, she was the daughter of John Eugene Haag Sr. and Denise Lynne (Ott) Haag. Her father, John E. Haag Sr. and his wife, Linda, survive and reside in DuBois. Her mother, Denise Smith and her husband, Robert, survive and reside in Reynoldsville.
She was a 1991 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Following graduation, she earned a degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, then went on to Lockhaven University earning a nursing degree as a registered nurse.
She married her soulmate, Paul Antony Magagnotti on June 30, 2018. His love and devotion went above and beyond through her illness.
Mrs. Magagnotti worked as a Registered Nurse for Accolade, Inc., in Plymouth Meeting.
She was a supporter of Western PA Cares for Kids and Passages. She previously served on the board of directors of Passages.
Her enjoyments were decorating her home, shopping, antiquing and she loved going to auctions with her husband, Paul.
Mrs. Magagnotti had a huge heart, she genuinely loved people and was in turn loved by more people than can be counted. She always put others before herself and would do anything for anyone. Her smile was bright and beautiful and matched her soul, a soul that will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents and husband, survivors include one daughter that she dearly loved, Cheyenne Morgan Painter of Punxsutawney; four stepchildren, Carrie Spence and her husband, Jared, of Oak Ridge, Zachary Magagnotti and his wife, Denyelle, of Mayport, Jenna Magagnotti of Oil City and Logan Hinderliter and her husband, Russell, of Distant; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Russell Henry Haag and his wife, Heather, of Punxsutawney; two stepbrothers, Elliott and Wesley Heverley of Seattle, Wash.; one stepsister, Cheryl Smith of Brockway; a nephew, Jace Kurtz of Brockway; a niece, Lanie Haag of Reynoldsville; great-nephew, Remington Haag, nieces, Kenlee Briggs and Kilyn Haag and nephew, Kolsen Haag.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a brother she dearly loved, John Eugene Haag Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney.
A Celebration of Stacey’s life will be held at later date when all who loved her will be able to get together to share their stories and love for Stacey with one another.
Memorial donations may be made in Stacey’s memory to Lisa’s Ladybugs, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, Western PA Cares for Kids, 3262 U.S. 322, Brookville, PA 15825 or Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention, 375 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
