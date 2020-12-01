Lawmakers closed the door on a tumultuous legislative session on Monday marred by an escalating power struggle between Gov. Tom Wolf and GOP leaders over everything from natural gas regulations to abortion restrictions to how to best regulate the economy during a pandemic.
Here’s a look back at what the General Assembly accomplished – or specifically didn’t – over the last two years.
Pandemic lockdownWolf declared a statewide emergency March 6 after the Department of Health identified the first two cases of COVID-19 in Delaware and Wayne counties. In the nine months since, the virus has infected nearly 362,000 residents across all 67 counties and killed more than 10,000 as public officials struggle with the best way to contain the spread without resorting to economic and social lockdowns – again.
In the early days of the pandemic, the governor’s administration responded with a series of restrictions designed to flatten the curve and prevent pandemic patients from overwhelming hospitals. By the end of March, the entire state fell under a stay-at-home order and all nonessential businesses closed their doors for upward of 10 weeks, plunging more than 2 million residents into unemployment.
The restrictions – some of the toughest enacted in the country – came without input from Republicans in the House and Senate. GOP leaders accused Wolf of using broad emergency powers awarded through the disaster declaration to make decisions about virus mitigation that proved too draconian for less impacted regions of the state.
And so began a monthslong barrage of legislation meant to relax the administration’s restrictions, speed up Wolf’s reopening plans or strip him of any authority to act unilaterally during an emergency – all which fell victims to the governor’s veto pen. Legal challenges over the governor’s right to extend disaster declarations likewise failed, leaving Republicans with little recourse except to amend the state’s constitution through voter referendum, in two years.
Election lawWolf signed Act 77 in October 2019, the first comprehensive update to the state’s election law in decades. Chief among the changes was a new rule that allowed mail-in voting for most residents with no excuse necessary.
Seven months later, the Department of State ran its first election, the primary races, under the new rules with little trouble – aside from some delayed results as some counties tabulated mail-in votes for up to a week after the polls closed. As such, county commissioners urged the legislature to tweak Act 77 and provide more time for pre-canvassing ballots, so that the anticipated record turnout for the presidential election wouldn’t slow down the state’s results, again.
Wolf and legislative Republicans both agreed that counties should process mail-in ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day, as provided for in law. But the sides couldn’t coalesce around an appropriate time frame. Wolf and Democrats wanted as long as three weeks, while Senate Republicans committed to seven days. House Republicans, however, wouldn’t budge beyond a three-day window.
With no deal struck before 2.5 million residents cast their vote through the mail in October and November, it took poll workers weeks to process ballots and certify the state’s election results, sparking lawsuits alleging fraud.
House Republicans opened an inquiry into the numerous allegations of voter disenfranchisement at the polls, but said over the weekend the issue would have to wait until next year.
Democrats consider the investigation to be little more than a partisan witch-hunt influenced by President Donald Trump’s ongoing battle to overturn the election – and the “confusion,” they contend, could have been avoided if the lower chamber had agreed to a pre-canvassing time frame.
The EnvironmentWolf stunned legislators when he signed an executive order in October 2019 that set Pennsylvania on a path to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) by 2022.
RGGI has gained popularity over the last decade among Pennsylvania’s neighbors to the north and east for lowering the region’s carbon emissions.
But critics say the program amounts to a carbon tax that will raise energy prices and push Pennsylvania’s lucrative power sector west into Ohio and West Virginia.
For Republicans, the Keystone State’s addition into the 10-state regional carbon cap and trade program is unfathomable. With hundreds of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly tied the state’s natural gas industrial complex, regulations designed to curb further energy production remain woefully unpopular within the majority party.
Determined to stop the Department of Environmental Protection in its tracks, Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate penned legislation designed to thwart Wolf’s executive order to no avail. He vetoed a bill in September that would have required approval from the General Assembly to join RGGI, arguing that the program will generate high-paying jobs in the clean energy sector that could replace those lost harvesting fossil fuels.
Republicans also refused to consider Wolf’s continued calls for a natural gas severance tax to fund $4.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects in a plan he calls “Restore Pennsylvania.” The GOP lawmakers counter the state’s existing impact fee already achieves what the governor’s plan would do, without the costs associated with borrowing billions of dollars or straining the one of the state’s most profitable industries.
School fundingWolf vetoed a Republican-backed bill last year that would have doubled the $100 million cap for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, preferring instead a boost to public education spending.
House Bill 800 would have bolstered the program and provided private school scholarships to an additional 50,000 families. Wolf said expanding the program would cost the general fund $650 million over the next five years, with no dedicated revenue stream to replace it in sight.
He also expressed skepticism that EITC programs provided any educational benefits to students.
Former House Speaker and longtime school choice advocate Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, accused the governor of conflating the two issues in a “disingenuous” attempt to discredit EITC. Besides, he said, spending on the program – even if doubled – accounts for less than 1 percent of the total budget allocated toward schools.
Down’s Syndrome abortion banWolf struck another GOP-backed bill last year that would have banned abortions based on a Down’s Syndrome diagnosis, decreeing the measure as an invasion of the doctor-patient relationship and infringing on women’s rights.
Republicans said the bill – already a law in six other states – remained consistent with existing restrictions that prohibited abortion based on gender alone, noting that allowing the procedure for unborn children with developmental disabilities set the state on a “slippery slope toward larger societal genetic engineering.”
Criminal justice reformDespite the many disagreements, Wolf and legislators came together on passing a slate of bills overhauling the justice system and giving many residents with criminal convictions new employment and housing opportunities.
In December 2019, the governor signed a measure that creates the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee. A second bill streamlined the sentencing system and encouraged nonviolent offenders with a history of drug use be assigned to treatment programs instead of prison. The State Intermediate Punishment Program is now known as the State Drug Treatment Program as part of the law.
Legislators also updated the state’s landmark Clean Slate Act, first signed in 2018, with a bill that seals records for individuals unconditionally pardoned or fully acquitted following a trial. The Justice Action Network estimates the change affects between 1 percent and 5 percent of cases across the state each year.
The bill also clarifies that records can be sealed after an individual pays restitution. Underlying court fees associated with the conviction do not bar a case from being sealed, according to JAN, potentially opening up the process to “tens of thousands” of residents.
The original Clean Slate Act seals certain cases from public view for people who had their charges dropped, were found not guilty, or were convicted of certain nonviolent offenses – after remaining crime-free for 10 years. Doing so allows residents to apply for jobs or housing without fear of their previous records equaling automatic disqualification.
In the 19 months since the law became effective, 47 million criminal offenses – more than half the charges listed in the state’s court database – have been sealed. And several others states have followed in Pennsylvania’s footsteps by passing Clean Slate Acts of their own.