“I say, chaps,” was shouted by a lone British World War I flyer, to some American pilots who formed the Lafayette Escadrille in France, just returning from an air battle.
As they turned and looked in his direction the Limey went on, “Can you help us solve this puzzling question?” The Yanks shrugged as the Brit said, “How does a fly land on the ceiling?” The American pilots and gunners turned on hearing, “Can you be more specific?” from one in their group, American Ace pilot Lieutenant Paul Baer. He being one of the many who had earned his place in history along with all other Americans who were in France in 1916, fighting bravely to aid the cause for democracy.
“Of course, chaps,” said the Englishman. “My French pilot friends and I observed a fly landing on a ceiling, and most agree the fly must do a half-roll, to land. What do you Yanks think?” The Americans looked bemused, as a Lieutenant Baylies spoke up. “We have already solved that one you guys. We put a fly in a modified aquarium and slowly closed the sides together.” (Much like the scene in “Star Wars” when Luke, Chewy and the others were about to be squashed in the trash compactor.) “The fly could not roll when the sides were really close, but still landed upside down on the covered top. So, we know that flies do half-loops to land upside down on a ceiling.”
A stunned silence filled room, then the Brit Pilot said, “Well done chaps, how about a spot of tea then?” “Better yet, some Cognac, a Grand Marnier perhaps,” said a French pilot. The American pilots nodded to both and sat down.
It was the above slightly modified true story from WWI that caused me to consider seeing the world as an upside down fly might.
The upside-down view would give local government most of our tax money, followed by the state getting even less, and finally the federal government the least.
Think of the benefits. We could expect great schools putting our children first. Local roads minus the “No Winter Maintenance” signs, and never a pothole that lasted more than a day. State roads and interstates would have to be in good condition, or we would, instead of giving those farthest from us, more money to fix the problem, give them less wages until the roads are brought up to par. Our children would prosper, and although the roads may suffer for a time, as our children do now under the current tax structure, we would expect lower wages would stir the farthest from us to act fast, to get their paychecks back up to par.
Upside down would mean a return to municipal bonds, instead of allowing the “legal theft” of corporate “Authorities.”
Those who have discretionary income would again invest in their communities, and gain rewarding interest rates for patriotic local investment.
Those government employees who take way more than their fair share, as they snuffle up to the public trough, would be identified and given the option of a job category change to be hired to dig ditches to lay storm, sewer and water pipes, for a living wage, or simply go seek employment in the private sector. Perhaps a “Chain Gang” without the chains some rogue “Authorities” have put us in.
Waitresses would get a living wage, instead of $2.38 an hour plus tips.
You may not agree, but give it a mental try. I did. I took off my hat, tucked in my striped shirt and imagined what a fly on the ceiling would see.
After standing on the ceiling, you may want to take a seat, and read this from Taxfoundation.org: Tax Freedom Day in 2019 is May 8. It would be April 16 but once you add in the debt created by the recent tax cuts for the rich, it’s now May 8.
That means that all your working days up to and including May 8, go to local, state and federal taxes.
In 2019, Americans will pay $3.4 trillion in federal taxes and $1.8 trillion in state and local taxes, for a total bill of over $5.2 trillion, or 29 percent of the nation’s income.
Americans will collectively spend more on taxes in 2019 than they will on food, clothing and housing combined.
From our stance on the ceiling we look back and see that in the year 1900 Tax Freedom Day came on Jan. 12.
When we hit the day when 100 percent of our income goes to the state, and the state provides all, we become communists. Or we can let Putin take over now, if we continue to stand on the ceiling, see the problem, and do nothing.
Jesus stood on firm ground, why are we standing on the shaky?
Suffer not the little children, who wait at the wall, it’s not that Jesus doesn’t love you, it’s simply that we find ways to continue to love you and others less, and less and less, while paying more and more and more for such a shaky ground.
The Jews don’t like the term “Wailing Wall” They prefer the term Western Wall of the Temple destroyed by the Romans. However, “Children Wail” at our Southern Wall, and we allow other men to come up with excuses for us ... to allow it.
Are we heading for heaven or hell?
Well, by standing on the ceiling, we come to realize that up is down and down is up! So, who can know?