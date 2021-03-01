Stanley B. Seybert, 80, of Parker, departed the Allegheny River on February 26, 2021.
He was born June 15, 1940 in Rimersburg, and passed a few miles down the road. He traveled a bit in between, but came back to the hills he loved. Just prior to leaving, he said, “I lived a good life, I graduated high school, had fun raising my kids, worked 8 hours a day as an inconvenience to support my fishing career and spent my time fishing with cousin Bill.”
Mr. Seybert was a hard worker, fairly opinionated and a child at heart.
He liked who he liked, disliked others and never hated anyone.
In honor of his service, Marine Corps, Second Force, Recon, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Semper Fi, Dad. He was an honorable man.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, of 61 years; his children, Stan, Larry, Tracy Elder (Tim) and Nick; his sisters, Donna Felgar and Joyce Gallbreath; his brothers, Tim and Bill; and any remaining fish in the Allegheny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Edwin “Knobby” Seybert; and his brother, Eddie.
At Mr. Seybert's request, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.