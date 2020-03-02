Stanley Melvin Crissman, 67, of Mayport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Born November 25, 1952, in Brookville, he was the son of Ronald Sherwood and A. Irene (Burch) Crissman.
Mr. Crissman worked at Crawford Furniture, Nature’s Blend in Ford City, and Rich’s Outdoor World.
He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.
Survivors include his mother, A. Irene Crissman of Brookville; three daughters, Katie Crissman of Oak Ridge, Sara Carey and her husband, David, and Audrey McGarrity, both of Allison Park; four grandchildren, Ava, Jace, Laine and Finn; two sisters, Linda Hoff and her husband, Dave, of Spring Branch, Texas and Diana Edwards and her husband, Brian, of Pittsburgh; and three brothers, Kim Crissman and his wife, Gwen, of Albuquerque, N.M., Bob Crissman and his wife, Terri, of Mayport, and David Crissman and his wife, Kathy, of Hawthorn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Sherwood Crissman.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kristina Jensen officiating.
After the funeral service Mr. Crissman will be cremated and interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
