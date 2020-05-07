Stanley T. “Big Momma” Sarnoski, 62, of DuBois, passed away Wednesday, May 6, at Penn Highlands-DuBois. There will not be a public visitation but a memorial service is planned for a future date. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend. The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
