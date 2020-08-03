COOKSBURG – Cook Forest State Park will host a meteor shower and star-gazing program starting at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Ridge Campground Amphitheater.
Participants can learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. All families will receive a star chart to use and keep.
Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and flashlight.
In case of heavy cloud cover or rain, the event will be moved to Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9:15 p.m.
The program is presented by the Friends of Cook Forest and Cook Forest State Park.