Is anyone watching the charade on TV that the Do-Nothing Dems are putting on? This is starting the fourth year of the Dems doing nothing, wasting taxpayer money, doing nothing to help the people, and not doing what they were voted into office to do. Why don’t we dissolve the Democratic Party of do-nothing socialists and the nitwits trying to destroy our great country? President Trump will keep our country great.
Here is a quote from Joy Bear of “The View” — “If the Dems are going to take people’s guns, don’t tell it until you get elected.” What a scumbag!
Here’s one from crazy Bernie: “When we are in the White House, we will end the ICE raids and impose a moratorium on deportation.” Feel the burn?
Liberty Guard Newsletter wants to know when Obama, Bill and Hillary, Comey and John Brennan began this treasonous coup attempt against President Trump. These are the ones misusing the power of the FBI, CIA, NSA to create false claims used to smear our duly elected president. The codename Obama’s FBI gave to the investigation of Trump in 2016 was “Crossfire Hurricane.” Do you want this Democratic Party running our country? If you vote them in, welcome to Venezuela. Do you want your kids and grandchildren growing up in a socialist country? I don’t, and if you fear the Lord, then wake up.
Thanks, President Trump for speaking at the pro-life march and being the only president to ever speak at one. We conservatives don’t believe in murdering babies.
Also, I found out who the wicked witch is: Nancy Pelosi. Also, the whistle-blower is shifty lying Schiff.
If anyone questions my letters, I keep all literature.
God bless America and President Trump.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg