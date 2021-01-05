We hope everyone had a safe and healthy holiday! Currently the Redbank Valley Public Library is operating curbside, but we hope to open to the public again soon. Your safety and the safety of our staff are important to us.
Please keep in mind that you can search, find, and place a hold for the books that you would like using our website and your library card. Other options that are available are Hoopla, Overdrive or the Libby app. Using your library card and your pin (the last four digits of your card number), you can have access to thousands of items to choose from online.
Do you need a passport? We are processing passports by appointment, so please call ahead of time.
Do you need to send a fax or have copies made? We are still offering those services as well.
If you need to use a computer, don’t worry. We can set you up with an appointment in the back room, even at short notice.
Memorials are a great way to have a loved one remembered. Simply call the library so we can get some information from you and a book or books will be placed in memory of him/her and cards will be sent to the family. You can choose to be billed or pay upfront. You can choose books (as long as we don’t already have them) or just give us a topic or genre you would like.
Check back here or on our Facebook page for updates on opening and programs!