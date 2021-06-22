HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor recently announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Clearfield County.
DeFoor applauded Sandy Township VFRA in DuBois for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2020, $60.25 million went to 2,518 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support. VFRAs must comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures in managing the receipt and expenditure of relief association funds or face the potential withholding of future state aid.
Audit reports are available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Clearfield County
Chester Hill Firemen’s Relief Association – One finding: Failure to deposit state aid allocations totaling $13,563 in a timely manner.
Sandy Township Firefighters Relief Association – No findings.