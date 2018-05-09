Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.