Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Low temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&