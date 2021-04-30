Veteran job training bill passes Senate committee
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Sen. John Sabatina, D-Philadelphia, has introduced a bill to support job training for veterans and their spouses that was unanimously approved by the Senate Labor & Industry Committee.
Senate Bill 486 will amend the Workforce Development Act to provide members of the PA National Guard and reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces who serve on active duty, and their spouses, preferential placement into job training programs one year after discharge.
The bill has been passed to the full Senate for review.
Bill aims to improve
stormwater management
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, introduced legislation to increase stormwater management at a local level while lessening the burden on taxpayers.
House Bills 1287 and 1288 would to allow local governments to plan, design, and construct storm and surface runoff water management systems.
“We have seen increased issues with storm water in our local communities resulting in property damage and decreased home values. This legislation is critical in allowing local governments more flexibility in addressing these key infrastructure needs,” Rep. Struzzi said.
The bills would save municipalities money by allowing issues to be address without having to create a stormwater management authority.
Bill to provide property tax rebate for senior citizens
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Mario Scavello has introduced legislation to provide senior citizens of Pennsylvania relief from school property taxes.
Senate Bill 590 would provide seniors 65 and older with an annual household income of $60,000 or less a property tax rebate of up to $5,000.
Senate Bill 591 outlines a one-half percent increase in the sales and use tax to fund this rebate.
“Implementation of this legislation is a necessary step in confronting the property tax structure that has afflicted us with years of escalating home foreclosures and rising tax bills across the Commonwealth,” Scavello said.
Pa. Agricultural Surplus
System marks milestone
(The Center Square) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, a program that provides surplus agricultural products to the charitable food system, reached a milestone by providing more than 20 million pounds of fresh, locally sourced food since 2015.
The program reduces waste by using government funding to purchase excess products from Pennsylvanian farmers and distribute them through nonprofit food bank networks such as Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.
The program was enacted into law in 2010 and in 2015 was awarded $1 million in annual funding by Gov. Tom Wolf.