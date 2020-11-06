Men with guns arrested near vote counting in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry the guns they were armed with near the state convention center, where vote counting is ongoing.
Police said they had received information earlier in the day that individuals armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in Philadelphia in a Hummer truck. The two men arrested acknowledged that the Hummer, spotted by officers near the center, was their vehicle, police said Friday.
An additional firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.
Both men will face firearm charges but have not been formally charged yet, police said. Their names had not been released as of Friday morning.
10-year-old shoots grandma
with gun found in church
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A 10-year-old accidentally shot his grandmother after getting a gun in a western Pennsylvania church, police said.
According to authorities, the boy obtained the weapon after breaking into a lockbox inside the Solid Rock Ministry Church on Thursday night.
Police said the child began firing the weapon outside the church while people were inside.
“I don’t think he realized the severity of what he had in his hand and the grandmother was going out to stop him as he was shooting into the church building and that’s whenever she got shot,” Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik told WTAE-TV.
The grandmother was shot twice and police said she was expected to survive.
No one else was injured.
Authorities were expected to file charges against the child.
October hiring held but signs
of caution as virus worsens
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defying fears of another slowdown, U.S. businesses kept hiring at a solid pace in October, yet there are signs they remain cautious about the economy’s future as the pandemic worsens.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tumbled a full percentage point to 6.9%, extending what has been a faster recovery than many economists expected in the spring.
But the pace of hiring isn’t robust enough to rapidly soak up the millions of Americans who were thrown out of work by the pandemic recession.
The job gains were little changed from September’s 672,000 and less than half August’s 1.5 million. Yet the increase was stronger than it appears: It was held down by the loss of about 150,000 temporary Census jobs. Excluding governments at all levels, private businesses added a healthy 906,000 jobs. Hiring has held at that level for three months.
Overall, the latest jobs report suggests the tentative recovery remains intact, for now, and that the economy is continuing to adapt to the pandemic.
Man who threatened mass shooting if Biden wins held
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.
The man was handcuffed by members of a task force led by federal and local law enforcement agencies and detained inside a vehicle Friday. Investigators were searching his home for evidence of any means he has to carry out any form of attack, the sources said.
“The FBI is aware of the reported threats, and we’re working with our partners,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement. Federal officials declined to comment further.
Sources familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it said investigators may use a mental health hold to detain the man. The suspect was detained by a team known as CT 6, a counterterrorism unit that chases potential domestic terror threat tips. The unit often discovers people connected to potential threats who need mental health treatment.
In a video posted to Instagram, the man says, “If Biden gets in, I’m just going to do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats.”