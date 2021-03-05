Legislation introduced to create safer nurse-to-patient ratio
Legislation introduced by Rep. Kathleen Tomlinson, R-Bucks, aims to establish a safe limit of the number of patients under the care of an individual nurse.
The Patient Safety Act would set appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios based on the patient needs in each unit.
“As if matters were not complicated enough, nurses across the state are being assigned an increasing number of patients per one nurse, all while staffing levels continue to decline,” Tomlinson said in a news release.
Lower nurse-to-patient ratios have been proved to reduce nurse burnout, patient mortality, and millions in costs each year, Tomlinson.
Bill aims to establish epilepsy management in schools
Rep. Brandon Markosek, D-Allegheny, has sponsored legislation that would establish procedures for parents and teachers to prepare in the event a student suffers a seizure at school.
House Bill 622, also known as Haley’s law, would give teachers and staff access to a student’s physician-approved seizure management plan and provide seizure recognition and first aid training.
“By giving schools the ability to effectively train and plan for such an event, trauma could be minimized, and lives could be saved,” Markosek said in a news release.
The bill was referred to the House Education Committee.
Senate passes bill to support state farmland preservation
The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation that would help preserve Pennsylvania’s farmland through the funding of private land trusts.
Senate Bill 164 sponsored by Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, would allocate a portion of existing farmland preservation funding to private land trusts and require the trusts to match the funds. No additional taxpayer money would be required.
“Land trusts are a proved model that could play a strong role in ensuring more of our state’s pristine farmland will remain in productive use for generations to come,” Martin said in a news release.
The bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for review.
$145 million in grants available for struggling hospitality industry
The Pennsylvania Treasury made $145 million in block grants available to small businesses in the hospitality industry struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program will provide grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to businesses with fewer than 300 employees. Priority will go to businesses that were required to close due to state mandates. Grants will be administered at the county level.
“This funding is vital to give small businesses in the hospitality industry – including restaurants, bars and hotels – the help their need in these challenging times,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in a news release.