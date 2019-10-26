STATE COLLEGE – Cumberland Valley’s threat to derail State College turned a single play Saturday in front of 5,681 fans at the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Eagles opened the first Beaver Stadium Classic with the game’s first 14 points, a combination of CV’s rigid Wing-T offense and SC’s inability to gain any positive yards on its first few possessions.
However, a handful of ill-timed penalties erased two early scoring chances, which allowed the Little Lions to restart with plenty of time to adjust.
Matt Lintal’s crew did, pulling even in a dominant third-quarter performance to eventually claim a 33-21 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory.
Isaiah Edwards’ 62-yard touchdown reception just before halftime signaled new life for State College (9-1, 6-1). And receiver Lokey Howell and RB Dre Green shared four scores in the final 24 minutes.
The surge ruined the regular-season finale for Cumberland Valley (5-5, 3-4), which still earned a District 3 Class 6A playoff spot. The Eagles, paced by Max Dell’Anno’s 124 rushing yards and all-around work by FB-LB Dontey Rogan, will likely net a 7-seed and travel to No. 2 Manheim Twp.
For the Lions, backed by Green’s 76 rushing yards and two TD passes from Brady Dorner, will go opposite Mifflin County next week for the District 6 crown.
STARS
Edwards was the early catalyst for Lintal’s winning side. Rogan has just slipped in front of Dorner’s pass deep inside SC territory to bounce into the end zone with 4:06 left in the half.
Earlier, Rogan capped a seven-play, 45-yard series from the State College 2. Cumberland Valley limited the Lions to 9 plays from scrimmage on their first three possessions.
After Rogan’s pick-6 granted the Eagles a 14-0 edge, Dorner found Edwards behind the coverage, slicing the lead in half after Aiden Spitler’s conversion kick.
Cumberland Valley worked its first two possessions for 11 and 16 plays, each time resulting in failed field goal attempts. State College Sammy Knipe took care of the first attempt, blocking Tim Kissinger’s 42-yard try. FG No. 2, a 45-yard attempt, was wide left.
THEY SAID IT
“They are just very explosive. They have a lot of playmakers. I know Matt very well. You have to make sure your defense is sound and covering everything. They caught us on a couple of plays and you can’t let that happen. They did a good job of capitalizing on that.” – CV head coach Mike Whitehead